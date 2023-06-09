Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.65% of Wix.com worth $72,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.94. 326,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

