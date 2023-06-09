Eminence Capital LP Buys 506,622 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,622 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $86,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,959. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

