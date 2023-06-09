Eminence Capital LP Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,207 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 2.0% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.64% of Pinterest worth $106,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after buying an additional 3,983,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

