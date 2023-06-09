Eminence Capital LP Has $127.70 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Eminence Capital LP cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,348,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,896 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $127,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

