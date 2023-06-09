Eminence Capital LP Makes New $29.13 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,000. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.10% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 686,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,766. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

