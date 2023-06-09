Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566,142 shares during the period. New Relic makes up approximately 5.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 7.43% of New Relic worth $288,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,538. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at New Relic

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,191 shares of company stock worth $31,498,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.