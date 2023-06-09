Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,215 ($15.10) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.70) to GBX 1,530 ($19.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Energean Stock Performance
Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,216.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,241.10. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13,637.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Energean Announces Dividend
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
