Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,215 ($15.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.70) to GBX 1,530 ($19.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,216.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,241.10. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13,637.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Energean’s payout ratio is 120,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.