Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 49,306 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,361,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

