Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,249 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after buying an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,477,000 after buying an additional 292,086 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. 917,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

