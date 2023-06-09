Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE BURL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 731,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,358. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.