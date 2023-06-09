Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 731,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,358. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

