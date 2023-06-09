Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 651.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

