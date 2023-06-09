Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

STZ traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.83. 381,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

