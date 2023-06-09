Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 11,239 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

CHTR stock traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.45. The stock had a trading volume of 330,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,131. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

