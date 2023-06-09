Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.76. 467,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,158,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $727.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Insider Activity at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enviva by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Enviva by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.