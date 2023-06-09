EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.67.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.