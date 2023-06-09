EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of EPAM opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

