EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $310.00.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of EPAM opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

