Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETRN. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.42 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

