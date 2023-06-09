Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

