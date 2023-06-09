Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $614,200. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 172.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,371,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 378,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.