EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $50,335.94 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,266 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,179.06.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM opened at $11.46 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.