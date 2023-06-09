Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Evmos has a market cap of $33.24 million and $636,735.00 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

