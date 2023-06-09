eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $20.00. 901,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 844,461 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

eXp World Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.49 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

