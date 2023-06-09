F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,121. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

