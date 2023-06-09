First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.18

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $30.43. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 1,076 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading

