First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,918 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.