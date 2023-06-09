First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,083 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $52,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

