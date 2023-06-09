First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,140 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $58,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day moving average is $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.