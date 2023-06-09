First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.