First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 438,553 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,553 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $95.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.