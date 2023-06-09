First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 312,969 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $43,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

