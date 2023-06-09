First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

