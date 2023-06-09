First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,354 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $39,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

