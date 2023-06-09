First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.46

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 7847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

