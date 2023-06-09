First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.46

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 7847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
