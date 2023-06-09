First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.67

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $16.60. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 323,867 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $993.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

