FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Increased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 252,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after acquiring an additional 363,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

