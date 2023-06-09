Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Purchases $198,056.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after acquiring an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.