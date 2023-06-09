Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 85,446 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FMS. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,824,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

