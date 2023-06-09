Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 102,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.