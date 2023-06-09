FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,118,357 shares in the company, valued at $39,107,848.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 189,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,374. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in FTC Solar by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

