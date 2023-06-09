Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Position Lessened by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 48,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,676. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $161,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

