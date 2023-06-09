Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 1.9%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). 8,247,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,848% from the average session volume of 423,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.08).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

