G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $595.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.37 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.15.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

