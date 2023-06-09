G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.44 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.29 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $925.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

