G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Down 4.7%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.00. 651,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 601,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 553,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 889,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 209,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.