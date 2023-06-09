GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. GameStop’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

GameStop Stock Down 17.9 %

GME opened at $21.44 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $19,508,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

