GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

GameStop Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $21.93 on Friday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.