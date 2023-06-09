General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Boosted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.31. The stock had a trading volume of 225,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

