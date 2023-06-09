General Motors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 109,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 69,043 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $125,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,398,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,856. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

