GeoWealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

