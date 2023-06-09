GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

